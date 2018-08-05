The head of the Democratic Governors Association said Sunday his party’s 2018 mission is to protect America from an “unhinged narcissist.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Democrats will focus on the need to protect health care ahead of November’s midterms, but he also suggested their messaging will focusing on uniting Americans against President Trump.

“We will rescue America from the grasp of an unhinged narcissist who is creating a chaos,” Mr. Inslee said during an appearance with ABC’s “This Week.”

“So many Republicans, Independents and Democrats are banding together in this rescue mission,” he added.

He called on voters to elect Democratic governors in order to stop partisan gerrymandering, so Democrats could take the majority in Congress.

He said if Democrats held the majority in the House of Representatives, they would focus on stopping inequality and protecting healthcare for families.





