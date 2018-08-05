President Trump’s attorney said Sunday his legal team is leaning towards not having the president sit down for an interview under oath with the special counsel.

Jay Sekulow told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos the legal team is still having ongoing discussions about whether an interview should take place, but he added the president may or may not take his lawyers’ advice.

Mr. Trump has said he would like to talk to Mr. Mueller, who is investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 election.

“His legal team is concerned,” Mr. Sekulow said. “The inclination is not at this point.”

Mr. Sekulow also said if Mr. Mueller were to subpoena Mr. Trump, the question over whether a sitting president could be subpoenaed by a special counsel would likely go before the Supreme Court since the question has never been tested in the courts.

“With the amount of cooperation that has gone forward…it’s hard for us to see why they need the president’s testimony,” Mr. Sekulow said.





