SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say three Marines were stabbed during a fight with two men in San Clemente.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw tells the Orange County Register that two 21-year-old Marines and a 23-year-old Marine were stabbed during a fight early Saturday morning.

She says the Marines were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Blashaw says a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities also detained a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

