ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has urged authorities to speed up the release of information in a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

In a statement Monday, the group’s legal director, Teresa Nelson, says the public deserves to know more than the few details investigators have released so far.

Police have said officers shot an armed man while responding to a 911 call early Sunday about multiple shots fired inside a residence.

Nelson called on investigators to name the man who died and the officers involved, and to provide a timeline for the release of body camera video and other details.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, says it will release additional details once the initial round of interviews is completed.





