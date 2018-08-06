Anonymous has declared war on QAnon, promising to “start some s—t with you all.”

The anarchist hacking group said in a statement that it knows “who was responsible for Q,” the leader of QAnon, a pro-Trump group that spreads conspiracy-theory information.

Anonymous posted on YouTube on Sunday a video called “Operation QAnon” depicting Anonymous’s well-known masks acting out QAnon conspiracy theories with the letter “Q” as a constant backdrop.

“Someone is going to get hurt, so we have to put our foot down and start some s—t with you all,” the group said in the video.

The video claims that Anonymous always knew who was behind QAnon, but at first thought it was merely something to laugh at.

“We will not sit idly by while you take advantage of the misinformed and poorly educated,” the group said in the video, which also was posted to Twitter with the hashtags #OpQ and #OpQAnon.

QAnon became mainstream in past week because of President Trump’s rally in Florida, at which numerous attendees held Q-shaped cutouts and alluded in posters to the various conspiracy theories it pushes, such as “Pizzagate” and special counsel Robert Mueller supposedly investigating failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.