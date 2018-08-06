HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a western Michigan man fatally shot his parents before turning the gun on himself.

The Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt says officers Sunday found the bodies of 77-year-old Judith Wilson, 79-year-old Robert Wilson, and 54-year-old Richard Garrett Wilson. Pratt says the son died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers were called the home the three shared after a friend discovered their bodies. The friend had gone to the home because the family didn’t show up at church.

It’s unclear what sparked the shootings.

Hastings is located about 30 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.





