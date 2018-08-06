C-SPAN has reported to the FBI the caller who threatened to shoot CNN journalists Don Lemon and Brian Stelter.

In a statement Monday evening, the all-news cable network said its host had not heard the threat during the “call-in” segment on Friday’s “Washington Journal.”

“Specific threats of violence made on C-SPAN are reported to the appropriate authorities,” the network said in a statement Monday. “On Friday, C-SPAN reported the incident and all relevant information to the FBI.”

The company’s official Twitter feed posted the statement on the social network.

The caller, identified as “Don,” accused the CNN reporters Brian Stelter and Don Lemon of labeling all Trump supporters racists.

“They don’t even know us,” “Don” said, “Give me a break. They started the war. If I see them, I’m gonna shoot them. Bye.”

Mr. Stelter re-played the clip during his show Sunday.

• Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this article.





