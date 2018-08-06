A concealed carrier critically wounded a man who opened fire at a crowded “peace” rally Saturday afternoon in Titusville, Florida, police said.

The suspect got into a fistfight with another person at the “Peace in the City” rally and back-to-school event at Isaac Campbell Park, returning later with a gun, police said.

The suspect started shooting just after 5 p.m. and an armed bystander returned fire, shooting the suspect in the head, police said.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Florida Today reported. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said no charges were expected against the bystander, who was licensed to carry a firearm and was fully cooperative with investigators.

“We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” Titusville Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a statement. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse.”

About 150 people were at the “Peace in the City” rally — billed as “A day of fun, no violence!” — when shots rang out, Florida Today reported. Cellphone video taken during the shooting showed men, women and young children running and screaming.

Titusville police are still investigating the incident.





