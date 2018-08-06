There’s nothing profane, obscene or derogatory in the biographical campaign ad run by GOP House candidate Elizabeth Heng, but Facebook blocked it anyway over scenes of the Cambodian genocide, which her parents survived.

That was Friday, and a Heng spokeswoman said Monday that Facebook had yet to lift the ban, despite the rising tide of indignation on the right.

Ms. Heng attributed Facebook’s decision to revoke the ad, which was posted May 30, on anti-GOP bias, saying, “We’ve seen it over and over again with Republican candidates and organizations.”

“This kind of censorship is an attack on the freedoms that we have as Americans to express what we believe in, and we must hold Facebook accountable,” said the California Republican in a statement.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighed in Monday by calling on the social-media giant to #StopTheBias, saying, “Her family survived the Communist genocide in Cambodia and came to America. Now Facebook is blocking her story.”

.@ElizabethHeng is a Republican woman. Her family survived the Communist genocide in Cambodia and came to America. Now Facebook is blocking her story. #StopTheBiashttps://t.co/gydYw3kwzD — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 6, 2018

Ms. Heng turned in a surprisingly strong showing in California’s top-two primary on June 5, taking 47 percent of the vote behind the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Costa, who has represented the Central Valley district for seven terms.

Facebook informed the Heng campaign that the ad was removed because it violated the company’s advertising policies.

“We don’t allow ads that contain shocking, disrespectful or sensational content, including ads that depict violence or threats of violence,” said the Facebook statement.

The four-minute video included black-and-white photographs of rows of skulls and the bodies of Cambodians killed by the Khmer Rouge, the communist revolutionary movement that took power in 1975 and left an estimated two million dead from execution, starvation and disease.

The Obion County GOP in Tennessee tweeted Monday that “Facebook will probably take us down for ‘hate speech’ for supporting California 16thCongressional District candidate Elizabeth Heng. Oh well we can not be silent.”

Facebook will probably take us down for “hate speech” for supporting California 16th Congressional District candidate Elizabeth Heng. Oh well we can not be silent. https://t.co/o1V5jNCur9 — Obion County GOP (@obiongop) August 6, 2018

National Review’s Jack Fowler asked if the Cambodian genocide was “just too icky for the Silicon Valley boys,” while Powerline’s Victor Davis Hanson speculated that the ad “must be unacceptably dissonant with the current mania for socialism sweeping the Democratic Party.”

Facebook did not respond immediately Monday to a request for comment.

“It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through,” said Ms. Heng in her statement. “I’m sure this is shocking for some people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality.”





