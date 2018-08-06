SEATTLE (AP) - A former Skagit County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on federal charges of using Pacific Northwest Police Detection Dog Association funds for his own benefit.

The association provides training and certification to law enforcement narcotic detection K9 teams in five states and British Columbia, Canada.

The indictment, filed Thursday, says Brian Lehr worked as a canine officer and became the association’s treasurer in 1998.

Lehr collected payments made to the association for various purposes, including its annual training conference.

The indictment says Lehr used some of those funds between 2010 and 2015 to make payments on his personal credit card, to pay cable and cellphone bills and make purchases at various stores and restaurants.

Sheriff Will Reichardt said Monday that Lehr was terminated in 2016 after the allegations came to light.

It was not immediately known if Lehr has a lawyer. His arraignment is set for Aug. 16.





