LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An attorney for a death row inmate who’s set to be executed next week is asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to release him from the case.

Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy argues in a Monday court filing that he has a conflict of interest because his duty to provide competent representation conflicts with his obligation to follow the wishes of his client, Carey Dean Moore.

The 60-year-old Moore has said he won’t fight the state’s efforts to execute him. However, Pickens says he could present multiple challenges to prevent the execution scheduled for Tuesday.

Moore attempted to fire Pickens in May, but the court rejected his request.

Moore was sentenced to death for two 1979 slayings. Prison officials plan to execute him with an untried lethal-drug combination.





