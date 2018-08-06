ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in downtown Albuquerque.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik identified the victim Monday as Gerard Fraire.

Drobik says officers had responded to a call of shots fired Sunday night and found Fraire with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.





