ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in downtown Albuquerque.
Police spokesman Simon Drobik identified the victim Monday as Gerard Fraire.
Drobik says officers had responded to a call of shots fired Sunday night and found Fraire with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.