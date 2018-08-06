By - Associated Press - Monday, August 6, 2018

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Police in Kalispell are investigating a weekend stabbing death.

A 31-year-old man was found dead of possible stab wounds at an apartment in the northwestern part of the city on Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide and remained jailed Monday.

Officials have not released information on what might have led to the stabbing.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide