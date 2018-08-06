By - Associated Press - Monday, August 6, 2018

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating the death of canoeist found dead on a beach on the Saco River.

Police in Fryeburg say the 28-year-old man was from Nashua, New Hampshire. They said a group of friends he was canoeing with reported a medical emergency Sunday morning.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death.


