By - Associated Press - Monday, August 6, 2018

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a person was injured after being shot at a Waffle House in Jonesboro.

Police say the person who was shot in the early Sunday morning incident had an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police say officers were responding to a fight at the restaurant when they found that one person had been shot.

No suspects have been named.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide