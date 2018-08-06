JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a person was injured after being shot at a Waffle House in Jonesboro.
Police say the person who was shot in the early Sunday morning incident had an injury that was not life-threatening.
Police say officers were responding to a fight at the restaurant when they found that one person had been shot.
No suspects have been named.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.