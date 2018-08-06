COLLINS, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old was gunned down at a back-to-school event in Collins.
WDAM-TV reports that officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday night. They found Dementric Fairley on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Police say Fairley was shot at a back-to-school event at the City of Collins Depot.
Covington County Coroner Chris Daquila says Fairley sustained one gunshot wound to the head was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder says a suspect was being held in the Collins City Jail.
