ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers have released the name of an officer who fatally shot a suspect last week.
Troopers say Sgt. Brent Hatch, a 10-year veteran, fired and killed 28-year-old Carl Tyson of Saint Mary’s.
Troopers say Tyson was armed with a knife when he died.
A Saint Mary’s village police officer on Thursday night responded to a domestic violence report and called for assistance.
Hatch arrived, and with the village police officer, pursued as Tyson ran from the scene.
Troopers say Tyson turned, advanced with a knife in his hand and ignored commands to drop the knife. Hatch fired and Tyson died at the scene.
The trooper was placed on 72-hours mandatory administrative leave.
Saint Mary’s is a village of 566 about 450 miles (725 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.