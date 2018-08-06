WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - Troopers say an inmate has escaped in West Virginia and is considered armed and dangerous.

State Police tell news outlets in a statement that 39-year-old Charles Wentz escaped Sunday from the Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County. The statement says Wentz was incarcerated for fleeing in a vehicle from an officer, felony DUI, grand larceny and other offenses.

Troopers say 37-year-old Christine Maria Rodriguez was arrested for aiding in Wentz’s arrest. They say the Fairmont resident was located and arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear if Rodriguez has a lawyer.

Troopers are searching for Wentz and say he also has ties to Dayton, Ohio.





