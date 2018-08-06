DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) - Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrating students, while a prominent human rights group demanded the release of an activist arrested for criticizing the government during more than a week of protests.

Shahidul Alam, a well-known photographer and activist, was arrested Sunday by plain-clothed police after giving a television interview in which he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no credibility and was using “brute force” to cling to power.

Amnesty International called for Alam’s immediate release, with Deputy South Asia Director Omar Waraich saying in a statement that the arrest “marks a dangerous escalation of a crackdown by the government.”

The traffic chaos of the past week began easing on Monday, as immense demonstrations gave way to sporadic protests, though police used tear gas against protesters at Dhaka’s East West University and students marched through the Dhaka University campus chanting anti-government slogans and demanding justice.

The protests, set off by the deaths of two students killed by speeding buses, grew last week to tens of thousands of people, becoming a major embarrassment to Hasina’s government, which faces a general election later this year.

On Sunday, pro-government youth groups also attacked protesters and at least five journalists, including an Associated Press photographer.

Hasina’s party is blaming the main opposition, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, saying it is manipulating student anger to foment trouble.





