The West Hollywood City Council called Monday night for President Trump’s star be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to a tweet by the city’s mayor.

“West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame,” cheered Mayor John Duran on Twitter.

During the meeting, Mr. Duran said the resolution “is not because of his conservative politics or his conservative policies. It is for the abuse of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled … you’ve crossed a line of decency.”

He also said the constituent comments were what he expected (badly) of Trump supporters.

“Unfortunately some of the comments made by the Trump supporters tonight are a reflection of that anger and angst and divisiveness. If anyone ever needed to solidify my vote on this, the Trump supporters who showed up tonight … pretty much solidified that what we’re doing is right.”

The Council put the resolution on its “consent calendar” for what it describes as “routine matters [that] can be acted on by one motion.”

That calendar passed on a 4-0 vote.

The vote, which was live-streamed on YouTube, was largely symbolic, simply making a request of the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the marker, which was unveiled in 2007.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in the context of similar demands regarding comedian Bill Cosby’s star that it would never remove a star, saying the Walk is a historical landmark.

“Once a star has been added to the walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Leron Gubler, then the chamber’s president and CEO. “Because of this, we have never removed a star from the walk.”

Still, John D’Amico, the city’s mayor pro tempore, said “getting a star is a privilege, not a right.”

The Trump star has been vandalized numerous times and destroyed twice.

The resolution on which the West Hollywood City Council voted urged the removal of Mr. Trump’s star “due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country.”

Among other things, the council’s staff report cites Mr. Trump’s border-security policies, his stance on climate change, the Vladimir Putin summit, and policies on transgenderism.

The city is known as a gay mecca, and, in another symbolic anti-Trump move, gave the keys to the city to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Mr. Trump.





