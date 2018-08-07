NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police have arrested two teenagers on murder warrants in the fatal shooting of a man at a skate park in North Little Rock.

Sgt. Amy Cooper says a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested Monday on warrants for capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Court documents do not indicate that formal charges have been filed.

The two are among four teenagers suspected of the July 16 shooting death of 22-year-old Armand Van Tonder and wounding of two other men at the skate park.

One of the other two suspects is in custody while the fourth remains at large.





