PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Federal officers arrested three people at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Portland.

The arrests came as a group of clergy and others marched to building Tuesday morning and blocked a driveway.

The group sought a meeting with the regional ICE director and the release of more than 100 asylum seekers who are being held at a federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon.

ICE officials told KGW-TV that those arrested were charged with obstruction. KOIN-TV identified two of them as Rev. Michael Ellick and Rabbi Debra Kolodny.

The arrests come two weeks after a 38-day, round-the-clock protest came to an end outside the facility.





