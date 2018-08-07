GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Four North Carolina police officers were taken to the hospital after searching a suspected drug trafficker’s car.

Greenville police told local news outlets that while the officers searched the car Monday, they became dizzy and experienced numbness and tingling in their hands. Police said the four were exposed to an unknown substance and were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

Police said 30-year-old Maurice Johnson of Greenville is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a place for controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Johnson was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

A hazmat team from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was to examine the car Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.