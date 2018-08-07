ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say a 29-year-old auto theft suspect held a family in their home while trying to evade police before ultimately being arrested.

Police say the man was stopped in a car with a stolen license plate Tuesday, fled, entered the family’s home and fled again when police tracked him to the home.

According to police, the man then was tracked to another home where he was arrested.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for additional information and it’s not known how long the family was held and whether the man was armed.

Police said Dustin Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, kidnapping and other crimes. It’s not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.





