OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have accused a Bellevue man of killing an Omaha resident.

Police say 38-year-old Phillip Figures was arrested Tuesday. Douglas County Court records say he’s charged with first-degree murder in the July 15 slaying of 57-year-old Frederick Green. Green’s body was discovered by officers in a northeast Omaha house.

The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Figures.

Police have not provided other details about the slaying, including a possible motive.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.