BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Antonio Callaway didn’t take long to run into trouble with the Browns.

The fourth-round draft pick and wide receiver from Florida, who arrived in Cleveland with a history of issues while in college, was cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

According to a report by police in Strongsville, Ohio, Callaway was pulled over in his car after he failed to yield to on oncoming traffic. Police found a “small amount” of marijuana and cited Callaway, who was stopped on a day off for Cleveland’s players at training camp.

The Browns selected Callaway in this year’s draft despite his checkered past. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit card fraud case, and he provided a diluted urine sample at the NFL combine in February. That offense caused teams to stay away from him, but not the Browns.

In April, general manager John Dorsey felt confident the team had done its homework before taking Callaway.

“I feel very comfortable with where we are as an organization,” Dorsey said. “We have done extensive - I mean extensive - background work here. We actually have had people go down to Gainesville. We have actually had people go down to certain areas just to find out all about the specifics of the situation. We feel very good about where we are, where he is and where those things you were talking about, where those are at. I feel very comfortable with where we are to make a move like this.”

Callaway was already in Stage 1 of the league’s abuse program because of his diluted sample. He could be subject to a fine because of this infraction.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL-NFLPA substances of abuse policy.”

Callaway’s off the field problems at Florida are extensive.

In 2017, he was cited for marijuana possession as a passenger in a car driven by a known felon. Callaway pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia and was fined.

A year earlier, he was accused of sexual assault, prompting the university to suspend him while the incident was investigated. Callaway eventually was found not responsible during a student code of conduct hearing, but he acknowledged under oath he was high on marijuana at the time of the alleged assault.

Callaway’s driving infraction came hours before the Browns traded disappointing wide receiver Corey Coleman to Buffalo. That move caused the team to elevate Callaway, who has had an impressive training camp, into the starting lineup before Thursday’s exhibition opener at the New York Giants.

The Browns released a statement saying they were aware of Callaway’s citation and “are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time.”

And while they’re dealing with Callaway, the Browns are still waiting for former All-Pro Josh Gordon, who is away from the team to deal with health issues. Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

The team has also considered signing free agent receiver Dez Bryant, the former Pro Bowler released earlier this year by Dallas.

