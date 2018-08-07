BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Some state senators are downplaying a legislative audit that criticized Louisiana’s health department as sloppy in monitoring billions of dollars sent to private companies that manage Medicaid patient care.

Democratic members of the Senate health care committee said Tuesday the audit identified problems that need to be corrected. But they said it doesn’t indicate rampant fraud in Medicaid payments the managed-care companies make to health providers.

After releasing the audit, Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said Medicaid “is being run kind of willy-nilly, loosey-goosey” without tightened controls. That provoked irritation from some lawmakers, because several high-profile Republicans used the comments to attack the health department.

Purpera didn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing. One of his top deputies, Nicole Edmonson, suggested media coverage misrepresented the audit, even though Purpera made the critical comments himself.





