President Trump on Tuesday night praised the efforts of firefighters battling massive wildfires in California and said the administration is in “constant contact” with state and local officials.

“We’re deeply grateful to our incredible firefighters and first responders,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “They’re really brave people. They’re risking their lives … to contain these devastating fires so they can save our lives.”

Speaking at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., during a dinner with corporate leaders, Mr. Trump said he will be holding meetings to address California’s chronic wildfires. He declared a major disaster area three days ago to spur federal aid, but has criticized Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown for unspecified water-management issues that the president said has contributed to the crisis.

“We’re going to have some meetings about it, because there are reasons and there are things you can do to mitigate what’s happening,” Mr. Trump said.

The Mendocino Complex Fire in several counties of northern California is now the largest in the state’s history, having burned more than 280,000 acres and destroying about 75 homes. There are 16 wildfires burning across the state.





