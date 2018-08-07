LAS VEGAS (AP) - A former Nevada correctional officer has pleaded guilty to a fraud-related charge and attempted theft in a case stemming from what authorities say was a staged accident involving a pedestrian.

The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Tameka Nicole Green of North Las Vegas pleaded guilty to a felony charge of multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit in the course of an enterprise or occupation and one count of attempted theft.

The office says Green was a correctional officer when the pedestrian accident scheme unfolded with false insurance claims supposedly involving a pedestrian hit and injured by an insured vehicle.

According to the office, Green is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6 and the convictions carry potential sentences of up to 20 years and four years in prison.





