A federal judge has rejected a motion to temporarily stop the University of Michigan from using its Bias Response Team to investigate or punish students accused of “bias” misconduct.

U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker declined to order an injunction against the university, which is being sued by Speech First, a nonprofit group aiming to protect students’ First Amendment speech rights.

The judge said Monday “there is no credible fear of punishment from the BRT,” adding that Speech First failed to prove the response team infringes on First Amendment rights.

Speech First said it is considering appealing the judge’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. Its lawsuit, filed in May, continues.





