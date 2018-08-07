CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a female inmate who escaped from a Clovis jail is back in custody.
Clovis police say 25-year-old Kaitlyn Arington was apprehended Tuesday at a home along with a man who was wanted on a felony warrant for possession with intent to traffic methamphetamine.
Arington overpowered a health-care worker and escaped Monday from the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
She had been at the jail since May on drug and failure-to-appear charges.
A SWAT team had to deploy tear gas into the home before Arington surrendered.
Clovis police say Arington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken back to jail.
