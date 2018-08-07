BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested on drug charges.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Javier Vazquez has been charged with two counts of distribution and possession of heroin at a federal court in Springfield on Tuesday. He was also arrested on Tuesday.

According to the unsealed indictment, Vazquez allegedly distributed the drug in Hampden County between June and July 2018. The charge carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $2 million.

An attorney for Vazquez could not be immediately identified. Details on the circumstances of his arrest have not been released by the district attorney’s office.





