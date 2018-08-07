FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man has been given probation for running an investment scheme in northern Iowa.

Winnebago County District Court records say 55-year-old Randall Finer, of Lake Mills, was sentenced last week to five years of probation and a suspended five-year prison term. He’d pleaded guilty to theft.

Prosecutors say that from 2011 to 2015, Finer solicited from customers more than $800,000 for investments. He made payments to investors from what he described as well-performing stocks when, actually, the investments were losing money.

In May 2015 the Iowa Insurance Commission ordered him to pay more than $614,000 in restitution, plus interest, for offering and issuing unregistered securities.





