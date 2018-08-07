BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been indicted on charges that he secretly took photos and videos of underage, unsuspecting female victims.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says Christopher Barlow, of Kingston, allegedly stored and shared hundreds of images of four underage females on electronic devices and told two of the teenagers that he would upload their images to a pornographic website unless they shared other images with him. A grand jury returned 58 indictments against Barlow on Tuesday in Brockton, including extortion.

Michael Bergeron, an attorney for Barlow, says the behavior in question relates back to a period of time when Barlow was “untreated for significant mental health disorders.”

Police executed a search warrant of Barlow’s home in June 2017. He will be arraigned on the charges on Aug. 15 before Superior Court.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.