Michael Cohen can add tax fraud to the list of potential crimes considered in the ongoing probe into his business, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Unnamed sources told WSJ reporters that New York federal prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Cohen failed to report or misrepresented income from his taxi-medallion business when filing tax returns. It would count for hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past five years.

Investigators are scrutinizing Mr. Cohen’s loan applications, to determine if he overstated his income for receive loans. In particular, his interactions with Sterling National Bank are being considered to see if he was approved for loans without proper documents or by inflating his assets.

The report said that Jeffrey Getzel, Mr. Cohen’s former accountant, was subpoenaed by prosecutors. He also worked for Evgeny Freidman, who managed some of Mr. Cohen’s taxis and plead guilty to tax fraud in May.

Mr. Cohen is currently under scrutiny for his involvement in buying off adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the presidential election to cover up her alleged affair with President Trump.

His legal team recently released a secretly recorded tape of himself discussing a plan to cover up another alleged affair with Mr. Trump before the election.

The charges against Mr. Cohen are seen as an attempt to pressure him into “flipping” on the president and testifying about him to special counsel Robert Mueller.

CNN recently reported that Mr. Cohen plans on telling the special counsel Mr. Trump knew in advance about the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between members of his campaign and Russians.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.