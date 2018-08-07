LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say a murder suspect was killed and FBI agent was wounded when gunfire erupted during an attempted arrest in South Los Angeles.

Detective Megan Aguilar says the suspect was armed when LAPD officers and FBI agents tracked him down at a motel parking lot late Tuesday morning.

Aguilar says the agent was shot during an altercation and was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s not immediately clear who shot the agent.

She says the suspect died at the scene. A gun was recovered.

The Los Angeles Times says the suspect was wanted in a July 31 killing.

An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.





