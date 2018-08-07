By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 7, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla’s stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.


