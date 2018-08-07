SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - Police in northern Idaho are searching for a man following a fatal shooting at a motel.

Sandpoint police say the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday at the Meandering Moose Motel in Sandpoint.

Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Authorities say the gunman fled on foot. He’s described as 20 to 40 years old, between 5-foot-6 (1.7 meters) and 6 feet (1.8 meters) in height, and having short hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and tan shorts.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.





