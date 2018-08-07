CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Democratic Party is once again changing the name of one of its major fundraising dinners.

In 2016, the party switched the name of its fall dinner from the Jefferson-Jackson dinner to the Kennedy-Clinton dinner. In doing so, they joined several other state Democratic parties in dropping the names of Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson due to their histories as slave owners.

Now, instead of honoring former presidents John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton, the next event will be dubbed the Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner. Chairman Ray Buckley says the honor is fitting given the party’s commitment to electing women.

Last fall, Republicans criticized the Kennedy-Clinton dinner in light of Clinton’s affair with an intern and allegations from other women about sexual misconduct.





