KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an officer has shot and killed an armed man in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Monday night after officers responded to a report that the man was threatening to harm himself. The release says officers were speaking with the man when he threatened them with a handgun. After one of the officers fired, the man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say no officers were hurt.





