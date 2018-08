TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, hitting her in the head with an axe, then setting their home on fire has been ordered to stand trial.

Tulsa County court records indicate that 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and was bound over for trial on assault and battery with intent to kill, child neglect and arson charges. Formal arraignment is scheduled on Aug. 13.

Ahmad was arrested on May 15 after authorities said she attacked the 11-year-old girl and bound and gagged two younger daughters who managed to escape and were found unharmed.

An arrest report said Ahmad told investigators she was upset with her children “because of the way they were reading and looking at her.”





