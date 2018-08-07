PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Phoenix man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother, allegedly firing 24 shots at the victim as he sat in a car.

Phoenix police say 20-year-old Ethaniel Isaiah Anselmo is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Anselmo’s bond was set at $1 million at his initial court appearance Tuesday.

He doesn’t have an attorney yet.

Police say Anselmo intentionally fired 24 rounds at 21-year-old Jeffrey O’Connell on Monday evening.

A motive isn’t clear, but police say Anselmo texted his intentions to shoot O’Connell beforehand to his sister and then confirmed that he had killed him.





