PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Phoenix man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother, allegedly firing 24 shots at the victim as he sat in a car.
Phoenix police say 20-year-old Ethaniel Isaiah Anselmo is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Anselmo’s bond was set at $1 million at his initial court appearance Tuesday.
He doesn’t have an attorney yet.
Police say Anselmo intentionally fired 24 rounds at 21-year-old Jeffrey O’Connell on Monday evening.
A motive isn’t clear, but police say Anselmo texted his intentions to shoot O’Connell beforehand to his sister and then confirmed that he had killed him.
