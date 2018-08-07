TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts have sought a search warrant for the bowel movements of a man suspected of swallowing heroin they think he intended to sell.

The Boston Herald reports that undercover Tewksbury officers pulled over Raul Sanchez-Gomez and Hector Guerrero, suspected of planning to sell heroin. Both were charged with drug trafficking. Two detectives reported that the two suspects had sold them heroin.

Although a police dog did not find any drugs in their vehicle, officers said Sanchez-Gomez appeared to be choking while trying to swallow drugs.

Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan told The Sun of Lowell that Sanchez-Gomez remains under surveillance in jail and had not passed any drugs as of Monday afternoon.

Police say both men were in the U.S. illegally. It’s not clear if they have lawyers.





