LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police fatally shot a man authorities say injured one officer with a knife and threatened another.

Las Vegas Police Capt. Kelly McMahill says police were called for a welfare check Monday afternoon at a central valley apartment.

When officers arrived, a manager reported that water running inside an apartment was causing damage to neighboring units, and the tenant wasn’t answering the door.

McMahill says the man was “extremely agitated” after he opened the door.

Officers used a Taser on the man, which was ineffective.

Authorities say the man began swinging a knife at officers, cutting one of them on the hand.

McMahill says the man moved toward an officer with the knife.

McMahill says the officer fired two rounds and struck the man. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.





