CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia legislative committee has heard 14 potential articles of impeachment against four state Supreme Court justices.

The articles were read Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee at the state Capitol in Charleston. The committee is holding a lengthy debate on a motion to adopt all 14 draft articles.

Suspended Justice Allen Loughry is mentioned in six of the articles. Loughry was indicted in federal court in June on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, lying to federal law enforcement, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Other articles of impeachment involve justices Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker.

Justice Menis Ketchum retired last month. Last week prosecutors said Ketchum has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count of wire fraud stemming from the personal use of state-owned vehicles and fuel cards.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.