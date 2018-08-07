HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed at a North Carolina home.

News outlets cite a High Point police release that says responding officers found 32-year-old Corey S. Ray shot in the buttocks and 18-year-old Anastaista Ray suffering from a gunshot wound to the head Monday night.

Witnesses told police they saw an SUV drive by the residence and fire multiple shots. Officers found around 20 shell casings in the road.

Both victims were hospitalized. Investigators were told shortly after midnight that Anastaista Ray and her unborn child had died. Corey Ray is listed as stable, but his exact condition is unknown.

No motive or suspects have been identified.

Anastaista Ray’s mother, Talisha Ray, tells news outlets her daughter was due Sept. 26.





