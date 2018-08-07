BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office says a jury forewoman received a letter from a prison inmate she helped convict of murder asking why he was found guilty and offering evidence that he says makes him innocent.

The juror contacted the office on July 6 about the letter mailed to her from Richard Moore. He was convicted of first-degree murder in May in the 2016 death of ex-girlfriend, Joanne Boucher, and sentenced to life without parole. Moore denied he was responsible for Boucher’s death.

The attorney general’s office said in court Monday the letter can be interpreted as harassing or embarrassing the juror, and attempting to influence her actions in future jury service. It requested a protective order against Moore preventing him from accessing juror contact information. The judge took it under advisement.





