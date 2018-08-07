BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Red Lodge woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.4 million from a wildfire suppression company where she worked.

April Drake Greer pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings to four counts of wire fraud for transferring money from the Wildfire Defense Systems Inc. account into her bank account.

Greer was employed as director of human resources and controller for the Red Lodge company from 2010 until June 2017.

The four wire fraud counts refer to four transfers in January and February 2017 totaling more than $37,660.

Court records say Greer did not have a plea agreement. She remains free without bail pending sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set.





