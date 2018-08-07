RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man accused of trafficking heroin in North Carolina has had his conviction reversed in an appeal because police lacked the grounds to search him.

The N.C. Court of Appeals Tuesday ordered a new trial for Gregory Charles Baskins, who was first arrested for trafficking heroin in Greensboro in 2014. The court said police lacked justification for the traffic stop leading to his arrest.

Detectives said they stopped the car Baskins was riding in because it had an inspection violation and expired registration, even though the registration was still valid.

The appeals court found police intentionally neglected to check the exact date the vehicle’s registration expired before they stopped it. The court also found police wouldn’t have known about the inspection violation at the time of Baskins‘ arrest.





