LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman who police say gave birth in a car and left the newborn in a trash bag has been arrested.

News outlets report that 21-year-old Brennan Hailey Geller was arrested Monday, days after giving birth. According to her arrest warrant, she gave birth in her car Friday night, and then drove home with the baby in a trash bag on the floorboard.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that authorities became aware of the case when Geller was treated at a hospital Saturday for blood loss. Her medical team told investigators she didn’t mention the baby in her car.

The baby’s body was discovered several hours later.

Geller is charged with murder/homicide by child abuse. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.





